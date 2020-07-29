City cancels Labor Day parade

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville’s Labor Day parade won’t go as planned this year.

The “rising COVID-19 cases in the area” have prompted city officials to, “out of an abundance of caution” cancel this year’s parade. The next parade won’t be until the following year, according to a news release from Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.’s office.

“We look forward to 2021, and what we hope will be the return to normal where events such as this are once again part of life,” they wrote in the release.