City bans indoor seating, dining, drinking, in campus-area establishments

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin has issued an emergency order banning indoor eating and drinking in campus-area bars and restaurants.

The move comes “in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases among University of Illinois students,” according to a city press release.

The emergency order takes effect on 5 p.m. Saturday. The end date is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, which coincides with “UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones’ ‘stay-at-home’ directive for UIUC undergrads.”

Restaurants affected by the order are those in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Florida Avenue and Wright Street.

The emergency order bans indoor seating of all types.

Marlin said she realized the “hardship posed to local businesses and their employees, but emphasized the importance of reducing the spread of coronavirus on campus.”

“The way individuals behave over the next two weeks will determine whether the U of I can remain open for in-person classes this semester and it will have a direct impact on the health and welfare of our entire community,” Marlin said.