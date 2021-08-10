City asks community what to do with millions of dollars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One city has millions to spend and they want your opinion on what to do with it.

Champaign got $25.2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The city hosted two forums tonight. They began with a presentation about what the money could be used for. Then, people could vote for what they thought was the best option.

One man says he wants some of the money to go to HV Neighborhood Transformation, to hopefully help slow violence.

“They got 25$ million bucks. We just need a little bit. We got to pay rent. We don’t pay staff, you know its volunteer. It’d be nice, it’d be a dream if we could pay somebody, but this is all volunteer,” Dave Barr, Champaign resident, said.

He hopes if they are given money, it would make a profound impact in the future. Suggestions made tonight will be shared with city council.