City approves tax on recreational marijuana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council approved a 3% tax on recreational marijuana Tuesday night. City staff said Urbana is one of the first cities so far in the state to do this.

Council members said during earlier meetings they were interested in the potential revenue recreational marijuana could bring. The money would go to Urbana’s general fund and would help eliminate the structural budget deficit facing the city. They think it could be anywhere from $150,000 to $300,000 every year.

There wasn’t any public discussion on the matter. Urbana is in full support of allowing the sale of recreational marijuana, and they won’t need to state that in an official vote.

NuMed, a dispensary that already offers medical marijuana, intends to sell recreational marijuana starting next year as well.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Sean Alber with NuMed. “I think it will be very busy, but I also think that we’re looking forward to getting prepared now.”

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, 2020.

As for what’s next…there’s still a lot for cities and the state to work through.

Cities have until the end of the year to work out logistics, like where people are and aren’t allowed to use it…and, for Urbana, if there could be another dispensary coming to the city.

Mayor Diane Marlin told us cities have to let the Department of Revenue know by the end of September whether or not they plan to impose a sales tax on marijuana.