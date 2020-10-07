City approves fire department overtime

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are getting some help paying for overtime. Last night, city council approved $270,000 for it.

There are a lot of factors forcing firefighters to clock extra hours. That includes firefighters in quarantine and an increase in fires this summer.

“What is abnormal is we average about six fires a month on average. For instance though, this summer in August, we had 13 in one month, so we were over double,” said Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters.

There are four firefighters out with COVID-19 right now. There are also several people out with injuries. That money doesn’t go straight to the department. It’s re-allocated in the city’s budget for overtime use.

McMasters said this money should help them pay for overtime until the end of the budget year. Their budget cycle runs from May 1 to April 30.