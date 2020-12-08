City approves 2021 budget plans

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members unanimously voted to approve the 2021 budget Monday night.

Back in August, city manager Scot Wrighton estimated the general fund revenue shortfall would be between $5 million and $5.5 million by the end of 2020. However, those revenue drops were offset by almost $2.5 million in spending cuts. State and federal aid also helped bring the city to roughly a half million shortfall.

“The austerity that we have practiced since April to reduce more than 3 million out of the general fund and significant funds even out of non general funds – we intend to continue doing that,” Wrighton said at Monday night’s meeting. “And I’ve mentioned that at every budget session we’ve had since we began working on the 2021 budget and I believe that you’re approving of that.”

Looking forward, the city council will have to turn its attention to handling climbing pension costs.