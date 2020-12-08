City approves 2021 budget plans

News
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members unanimously voted to approve the 2021 budget Monday night.

Back in August, city manager Scot Wrighton estimated the general fund revenue shortfall would be between $5 million and $5.5 million by the end of 2020. However, those revenue drops were offset by almost $2.5 million in spending cuts. State and federal aid also helped bring the city to roughly a half million shortfall.

“The austerity that we have practiced since April to reduce more than 3 million out of the general fund and significant funds even out of non general funds – we intend to continue doing that,” Wrighton said at Monday night’s meeting. “And I’ve mentioned that at every budget session we’ve had since we began working on the 2021 budget and I believe that you’re approving of that.”  

Looking forward, the city council will have to turn its attention to handling climbing pension costs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story