City appeals decision in favor of fire department ambulance service

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is fighting to start operating ambulance services again. We’ve told you before about its contract negotiations with the city. Now, the city is appealing a ruling from the Labor Relations Board. It sided with the fire department.

The ambulance service was first taken away back in July 2018. Since then, there have only been private ambulance services in Mattoon. We talked to Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 Union President Bart Owen feels that bringing the ambulance service back would be good for the city, especially because it already has the needed equipment.

“We believe it provides a good service for the City of Mattoon. It also generates needed revenue for the city, which every city has talked about budget shortfalls and budget issues,” said Owen.

City Administrator Kyle Gill says they appealed because the ambulance service didn’t make enough money to support its cost. The appeal will go before the state appellate court. If it isn’t settled there, it could go to the state supreme court.