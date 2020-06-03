City announces updates on city building, parking, library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Cities across Central Illinois have made changes to services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springfield leaders have announced updates that take effect on Wednesday. You can read the full press release below:

“The City of Springfield has announced that beginning June 3, both Municipal Center buildings (300 S. Seventh Street and 800 E. Monroe) will be open but with limited public access between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It is still recommended people call first to make an appointment or to talk with a city department to see other available options that may not require an in-person visit. A city directory is available on our website, www.springfield.il.us or call 217.789.2000 to be connected to the appropriate staff person.

Those coming to City Hall should be aware of changes due to COVID-19.

· Face coverings are required to enter the building and must be worn through the duration of the visit.

· It is requested that no more than two people per household access the building.

· No more than ten people will be in the lobby at one time.

· Those who are not feeling well or are experiencing flu-like symptoms should stay home.

The City Council Chambers is still closed to the public. Anyone wishing to speak at any of the upcoming meetings, whether it is City Council or a Boards or Commission meeting may contact the Springfield City Clerk’s Office at 217.789.2216 or email city.clerk@springfield.il.us on how to join a meeting.

At this time, the Municipal Center Complex grounds will remain closed until further notice.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT

Downtown meter parking will remain free through June 31, 2020. However, beginning June 3, the Office of Public Works Vehicle Parking Division will begin issuing citations for vehicles exceeding their park time and not adhering to the posted times on the signs. With businesses beginning to open and offices returning to work, it is important to keep traffic moving to allow as many people as possible the chance to visit downtown businesses.

As a reminder, parking illegally or in an unlawful area including bus or loading zones, no parking, and accessible spaces is enforceable 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

The City also has bagged meters with blue coverings that include the message “Curbside Pickup Parking Only” in an effort to support downtown food and retail establishments. These designated spots will remain in place until further notice.

LINCOLN LIBRARY DROP OFF & PICKUP

Lincoln Library has begun curbside pickup of materials. To place a hold on materials, please call 217.753.4900. Patrons may also return books in the book drops on Seventh Street. Staff cannot accept returns at curbside pickup. Any material checked out before the pandemic is still due June 30, 2020, to prevent all materials being returned at once. For information on other library services during the pandemic recovery, visit https://bit.ly/3dhr34b.

Curbside pickup takes place on the north side of the library, in the drive next to the Municipal Center building. Those participating in the library curbside pickup are asked to stay on the right side of the drive and pull into the designated parking spots marked with a blue bag. Those utilizing the CWLP payment window should stay left when pulling into the drive.