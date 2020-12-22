City announces recipients of small business grant awards

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield says 126 local businesses are receiving a $5,000 grant from the Office of Planning & Economic Development’s Small Business Assistance Grant program.
A press release says the program was created in November in response to economic hardships small businesses are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $630,000 was available through the City’s program. The funding was sourced through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program under the CARES Act ($210,000) and the Illinois DCEO Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency & Economic Support Payments Grants Program ($420,000).
- Abe’s Hideout
- Acupuncture and Integrative Wellness Center
- Alterna-Care Home Health System
- Always After 5
- Anchors Away
- The Art Room Hair Studio
- Boone’s Saloon
- Bourbon Street Rhythm and Ribs
- Brickhouse Grill and Pub
- Buzz Bomb Brewing Co.
- B-Won Nail Spa
- Cakeworld Boutique
- Calhoun’s
- Capital City Property Management
- Capitol Chiropractic Health Center
- Carmean Electric of Springfield
- Carpenter Street Hotel
- China Towne Ceramic & Fired Art Studio
- Comfort Inn and Suites
- Consign & Design
- Copper Pot Cooking Studio
- Copper Tree
- Coz’s Pizza and Pub
- Cousin Eddie’s
- Crowdson Creative
- Custom Cup Coffee
- Dalliance Spa & Salon
- Daugherty Undercoat Shop
- Del’s Popcorn Shop
- Dew Chilli Parlor Pub and Grill
- Dumb Records
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- D-Will Lawn Care Service
- Engrained Brewery & Restaurant
- Eye Candy Salon & Spa
- Farrow Dental Group
- Flea Market To Fabulous
- Fleming Academy of Performing Arts
- Flowers By Mary Lou
- Gem PR & Media
- The Gin Mill
- Godfathers Pizza
- Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique
- The Hair Room
- Hall’s Harley-Davidson
- Heartland Healing Arts Center
- Home Plate Bar and Grill
- Indigo Cuisine
- Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk
- Jacobs Dental Care
- JMG Hair Gallery
- Joseph’s Fine Cuisine
- JP Kelly’s Pub
- JT Costello’s Pizza & Pub
- Just Kids
- KnR Awards
- kristi mitchell photography
- Lake Pointe Grill
- Le Peep Springfield
- L&M Gym & Kids
- The Little Gym of Springfield, Illinois
- Louie’s Bar and Beer Garden
- Lucky Nails
- Luers
- Lush Hair Salon and Spa
- Magic Maid
- Main Gate Bar & Grill
- Mario’s Piper Glen
- Midwest Supply & Installation
- MJ’s Fish and Chicken Express
- Mowie’s Cue
- Moxie Massage
- Murphy’s Loft
- Music Therapy Connections
- My Friends Discovery Center
- Nevill’s Auto Salvage, Inc.
- Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen
- NU-VOH
- Pampered Pet Center
- Pao Bistro
- Papo’s Café
- Pie’s The Limit
- Prairie Dental Group
- Progressive Kenpo Karate, Cardio Kickboxing and Krav Maga
- R & M Cyclery
- Renken Dentistry
- Resource One
- Reverie Apparel
- RHL Subways Inc.
- Richards & Stehman LLC
- Rolens Podiatry
- Route History, Inc.
- Salsa 29
- Sam’s Italian Pizza
- Schon Dental
- Schultz Collision Center
- Second Time Around
- Simply CBD
- Simply Fair/Studio on Sixth
- Sky Lounge
- Soak Nail Spa
- Spammy’s
- Springfield Beer Company
- Springfield Dance
- Springfield Travel Shoppe
- Springfield Vintage
- Star Graphics & Media
- Starship Billiards
- Sun Sewing
- Sunrise Café
- Susan M. Maurer, D.M.D., L.L.C.
- Tacology 101
- Tai Pan Chinese Restaurant
- Taqueria Moroleon
- Targeted Marketing Resources
- TBFS Investments LLC
- Track Shack
- Trailhead Healing Arts Center
- Turasky’s Catering
- Underdog Sports, Memorabilia and Games
- Vele
- Who Does Your Hair?
- Wild Rose Studio
- Wing’s Etc.
- Wyndham City Centre
- Zack Stamp, Ltd.
Businesses with 50 or less employees located within the corporate limits of the City of Springfield were eligible for assistance. This one-time grant of $5,000 would reimburse expenses incurred between of March 17 and December 31, 2020.
Qualifying expenses include rent or mortgage payments, payroll, Personal Protective Equipment, and other COVID-19 related costs.
A total of 184 applications were received.