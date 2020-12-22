City announces recipients of small business grant awards

News
Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield says 126 local businesses are receiving a $5,000 grant from the Office of Planning & Economic Development’s Small Business Assistance Grant program.

A press release says the program was created in November in response to economic hardships small businesses are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $630,000 was available through the City’s program. The funding was sourced through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program under the CARES Act ($210,000) and the Illinois DCEO Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency & Economic Support Payments Grants Program ($420,000).

  • Abe’s Hideout
  • Acupuncture and Integrative Wellness Center
  • Alterna-Care Home Health System
  • Always After 5
  • Anchors Away
  • The Art Room Hair Studio
  • Boone’s Saloon
  • Bourbon Street Rhythm and Ribs
  • Brickhouse Grill and Pub
  • Buzz Bomb Brewing Co.
  • B-Won Nail Spa
  • Cakeworld Boutique
  • Calhoun’s
  • Capital City Property Management
  • Capitol Chiropractic Health Center
  • Carmean Electric of Springfield
  • Carpenter Street Hotel
  • China Towne Ceramic & Fired Art Studio
  • Comfort Inn and Suites
  • Consign & Design
  • Copper Pot Cooking Studio
  • Copper Tree
  • Coz’s Pizza and Pub
  • Cousin Eddie’s
  • Crowdson Creative
  • Custom Cup Coffee
  • Dalliance Spa & Salon
  • Daugherty Undercoat Shop
  • Del’s Popcorn Shop
  • Dew Chilli Parlor Pub and Grill
  • Dumb Records
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
  • D-Will Lawn Care Service
  • Engrained Brewery & Restaurant
  • Eye Candy Salon & Spa
  • Farrow Dental Group
  • Flea Market To Fabulous
  • Fleming Academy of Performing Arts
  • Flowers By Mary Lou
  • Gem PR & Media
  • The Gin Mill
  • Godfathers Pizza
  • Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique
  • The Hair Room
  • Hall’s Harley-Davidson
  • Heartland Healing Arts Center
  • Home Plate Bar and Grill
  • Indigo Cuisine
  • Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk
  • Jacobs Dental Care
  • JMG Hair Gallery
  • Joseph’s Fine Cuisine
  • JP Kelly’s Pub
  • JT Costello’s Pizza & Pub
  • Just Kids
  • KnR Awards
  • kristi mitchell photography
  • Lake Pointe Grill
  • Le Peep Springfield
  • L&M Gym & Kids
  • The Little Gym of Springfield, Illinois
  • Louie’s Bar and Beer Garden
  • Lucky Nails
  • Luers
  • Lush Hair Salon and Spa
  • Magic Maid
  • Main Gate Bar & Grill
  • Mario’s Piper Glen
  • Midwest Supply & Installation
  • MJ’s Fish and Chicken Express
  • Mowie’s Cue
  • Moxie Massage
  • Murphy’s Loft
  • Music Therapy Connections
  • My Friends Discovery Center
  • Nevill’s Auto Salvage, Inc.
  • Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen
  • NU-VOH
  • Pampered Pet Center
  • Pao Bistro
  • Papo’s Café
  • Pie’s The Limit
  • Prairie Dental Group
  • Progressive Kenpo Karate, Cardio Kickboxing and Krav Maga
  • R & M Cyclery
  • Renken Dentistry
  • Resource One
  • Reverie Apparel
  • RHL Subways Inc.
  • Richards & Stehman LLC
  • Rolens Podiatry
  • Route History, Inc.
  • Salsa 29
  • Sam’s Italian Pizza
  • Schon Dental
  • Schultz Collision Center
  • Second Time Around
  • Simply CBD
  • Simply Fair/Studio on Sixth
  • Sky Lounge
  • Soak Nail Spa
  • Spammy’s
  • Springfield Beer Company
  • Springfield Dance
  • Springfield Travel Shoppe
  • Springfield Vintage
  • Star Graphics & Media
  • Starship Billiards
  • Sun Sewing
  • Sunrise Café
  • Susan M. Maurer, D.M.D., L.L.C.
  • Tacology 101
  • Tai Pan Chinese Restaurant
  • Taqueria Moroleon
  • Targeted Marketing Resources
  • TBFS Investments LLC
  • Track Shack
  • Trailhead Healing Arts Center
  • Turasky’s Catering
  • Underdog Sports, Memorabilia and Games
  • Vele
  • Who Does Your Hair?
  • Wild Rose Studio
  • Wing’s Etc.
  • Wyndham City Centre
  • Zack Stamp, Ltd.

Businesses with 50 or less employees located within the corporate limits of the City of Springfield were eligible for assistance. This one-time grant of $5,000 would reimburse expenses incurred between of March 17 and December 31, 2020.

Qualifying expenses include rent or mortgage payments, payroll, Personal Protective Equipment, and other COVID-19 related costs.

A total of 184 applications were received.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story