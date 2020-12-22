City announces recipients of small business grant awards

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield says 126 local businesses are receiving a $5,000 grant from the Office of Planning & Economic Development’s Small Business Assistance Grant program.

A press release says the program was created in November in response to economic hardships small businesses are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $630,000 was available through the City’s program. The funding was sourced through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program under the CARES Act ($210,000) and the Illinois DCEO Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency & Economic Support Payments Grants Program ($420,000).

Abe’s Hideout

Acupuncture and Integrative Wellness Center

Alterna-Care Home Health System

Always After 5

Anchors Away

The Art Room Hair Studio

Boone’s Saloon

Bourbon Street Rhythm and Ribs

Brickhouse Grill and Pub

Buzz Bomb Brewing Co.

B-Won Nail Spa

Cakeworld Boutique

Calhoun’s

Capital City Property Management

Capitol Chiropractic Health Center

Carmean Electric of Springfield

Carpenter Street Hotel

China Towne Ceramic & Fired Art Studio

Comfort Inn and Suites

Consign & Design

Copper Pot Cooking Studio

Copper Tree

Coz’s Pizza and Pub

Cousin Eddie’s

Crowdson Creative

Custom Cup Coffee

Dalliance Spa & Salon

Daugherty Undercoat Shop

Del’s Popcorn Shop

Dew Chilli Parlor Pub and Grill

Dumb Records

Dunkin’ Donuts

D-Will Lawn Care Service

Engrained Brewery & Restaurant

Eye Candy Salon & Spa

Farrow Dental Group

Flea Market To Fabulous

Fleming Academy of Performing Arts

Flowers By Mary Lou

Gem PR & Media

The Gin Mill

Godfathers Pizza

Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique

The Hair Room

Hall’s Harley-Davidson

Heartland Healing Arts Center

Home Plate Bar and Grill

Indigo Cuisine

Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk

Jacobs Dental Care

JMG Hair Gallery

Joseph’s Fine Cuisine

JP Kelly’s Pub

JT Costello’s Pizza & Pub

Just Kids

KnR Awards

kristi mitchell photography

Lake Pointe Grill

Le Peep Springfield

L&M Gym & Kids

The Little Gym of Springfield, Illinois

Louie’s Bar and Beer Garden

Lucky Nails

Luers

Lush Hair Salon and Spa

Magic Maid

Main Gate Bar & Grill

Mario’s Piper Glen

Midwest Supply & Installation

MJ’s Fish and Chicken Express

Mowie’s Cue

Moxie Massage

Murphy’s Loft

Music Therapy Connections

My Friends Discovery Center

Nevill’s Auto Salvage, Inc.

Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen

NU-VOH

Pampered Pet Center

Pao Bistro

Papo’s Café

Pie’s The Limit

Prairie Dental Group

Progressive Kenpo Karate, Cardio Kickboxing and Krav Maga

R & M Cyclery

Renken Dentistry

Resource One

Reverie Apparel

RHL Subways Inc.

Richards & Stehman LLC

Rolens Podiatry

Route History, Inc.

Salsa 29

Sam’s Italian Pizza

Schon Dental

Schultz Collision Center

Second Time Around

Simply CBD

Simply Fair/Studio on Sixth

Sky Lounge

Soak Nail Spa

Spammy’s

Springfield Beer Company

Springfield Dance

Springfield Travel Shoppe

Springfield Vintage

Star Graphics & Media

Starship Billiards

Sun Sewing

Sunrise Café

Susan M. Maurer, D.M.D., L.L.C.

Tacology 101

Tai Pan Chinese Restaurant

Taqueria Moroleon

Targeted Marketing Resources

TBFS Investments LLC

Track Shack

Trailhead Healing Arts Center

Turasky’s Catering

Underdog Sports, Memorabilia and Games

Vele

Who Does Your Hair?

Wild Rose Studio

Wing’s Etc.

Wyndham City Centre

Zack Stamp, Ltd.

Businesses with 50 or less employees located within the corporate limits of the City of Springfield were eligible for assistance. This one-time grant of $5,000 would reimburse expenses incurred between of March 17 and December 31, 2020.

Qualifying expenses include rent or mortgage payments, payroll, Personal Protective Equipment, and other COVID-19 related costs.

A total of 184 applications were received.