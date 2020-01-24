City announces parking ticket amnesty program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials are announcing a program that will allow those with outstanding parking tickets to waive late fees and penalties.

In a press release from the City of Decatur, the Parking Ticket Amnesty Program is now in effect and will end April 30. Letters will be sent to those on record with outstanding and unpaid parking tickets by February 1. The letters will have information about original fines and fees and the amnesty program payment offer.

Starting May 1, the City will ask for the full amount, including all late fees and penalties. They will also resume booting and impounding of vehicles with unpaid tickets.