CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City Manager Dorothy Ann David has selected three finalists to interview for the Chief of Police position for the City of Champaign.

These individuals are Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson and Timothy T. Tyler.

Officials said details, including biographical information and a video statement from each finalist, are now available on the City’s website. All finalists will be in Champaign to participate in a comprehensive interview process from March 28 to March 30.

The City invites the public to meet the finalists during a community open house on March 29 from 7:00-8:30 p.m.. This event will be held at the Illinois Terminal’s CityView Room (4th floor) located at 45 East University Avenue in Champaign. For COVID safety reasons, everyone inside the facility will need to wear a face mask.

“I am very appreciative that these three well-qualified candidates have agreed to come to Champaign and interview for this important position,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “From the very beginning of the recruitment process, the City has been committed to finding the right person to lead our Police Department. We have been seeking an experienced police professional who meets the high standards of our community and City organization. These finalists bring many years of experience in public safety and community leadership. I look forward to welcoming the finalists to Champaign and I encourage members of the community to meet them at the open house on March 29.”

The finalists include:

Angela Coonce – With more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement, Angela Coonce currently serves as Commander of the North Patrol Division (Major) for the City of St. Louis.

Bryce Johnson – With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Bryce Johnson currently serves as the Chief of Police for the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Timothy T. Tyler – With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Timothy T. Tyler currently serves as the Director/Chief of Police for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement in Springfield.

Each finalist will participate in interviews with the City Manager, Deputy City Managers, and panels of representatives from the Champaign Police Department, the City organization and community partners. Interview panelists will provide their feedback to the City Manager for her review and consideration. In addition to the community open house, the finalists will also have opportunities to meet with Police Department employees and tour Champaign.