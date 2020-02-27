City announces council seat candidates

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Urbana has released the names of five applicants for the vacant Ward 6 City Council seat.

Dean Hazen, elected to the seat in 2017, resigned earlier this month, citing complications with his work at Richland Community College.

Per a city press release, the five applicants are:

⦁ William Colbrook, Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety Parkland College

⦁ Thomas Hebert, Manager and Golf Teaching Professional, Just Fore Fun Golf Center

⦁ Andrew Miller, Software Engineer, University of Illinois

⦁ Joseph Smith, retired City of Urbana Civil Engineer

⦁ Darius White, Executive Director, Urbana Business Association

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin will interview candidates privately before they each address the public at the March 2 city council meeting.

A selection is expected by the next city council meeting on March 9. Once that person has been announced, they will take their seat after being sworn in at that same meeting.