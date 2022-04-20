CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City Manager Dorothy Ann David recently announced the appointment of Timothy T. Tyler to the position of Chief of Police.

Tyler’s new position with the Champaign Police Department will be in effect starting June 6.

According to officials, Tyler’s career includes more than 29 years in law enforcement in Illinois and 32 years of service in the U.S. military. He first started serving in law enforcement as a police officer and sergeant with the Markham Police Department (Illinois) in 1993. In 1998, he joined the Illinois State Police (ISP) where he was promoted through the ranks and currently holds the rank of colonel. In 2020, while still serving with ISP, Tyler was appointed by the Governor’s Office to also serve as the Director/Chief of Police for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement.

During his time with ISP, Tyler provided leadership in many areas. These include supervising patrol officers, recruitment and training of state and local police, teaching leadership and management, conducting criminal and administrative investigations, narcotics and currency interdiction, combatting gangs and gun violence, training and management philosophies, procedural justice instruction, strategic planning, coaching and professional development.

Tyler also has more than 32 years of military service with the U.S. Army (Active Duty, Army Reserves, Army National Guard) and served in many combat and humanitarian deployments, including Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Five months after returning from combat duty in Afghanistan, he assisted American citizens in need during Hurricane Katrina.

Tyler currently serves as a Colonel in the Army Reserves.

Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David stated, “I am very pleased that Chief Tyler has accepted the City’s offer to serve as our next Chief of Police. Chief Tyler’s extensive law enforcement experience across the State of Illinois positions him well to lead the Champaign Police Department. He began his career in municipal law enforcement and has carried his commitment to community-based policing throughout his many years with the Illinois State Police. He has worked with numerous municipalities, partnering with local law enforcement agencies and community leaders to address the challenges facing cities across our state. He is enthusiastic about joining the men and women of the Champaign Police Department who are working tirelessly to keep our community safe. I want to thank Chief Tyler for bringing his commitment and passion for public service to Champaign and I look forward to working with him in this new leadership role.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Champaign’s next Chief of Police and for the chance to work with the dedicated professionals at the Police Department,” said Chief Timothy T. Tyler. “I look forward to making Champaign my home and becoming an engaged and active member of this great community. The Champaign Police Department is well respected across the state as a highly capable and professional law enforcement agency. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working alongside our officers to fulfill our mission in serving the people of Champaign.”

He added, “As Chief, I commit to listening to the needs of the officers and civilian staff and providing the resources and support they need to be successful. I know there is much to do, but I am up to the challenge and excited for the chance to lead this excellent department and to serve this city.”

Tyler’s starting annual salary will be $180,000.