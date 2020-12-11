City all aglow for ‘Christmas in the Park’

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a big night in Gibson City. “Christmas in the Park,” a drive-by event, took place in North Park.

The theme this year is “Light It Up,” and it is not only for the light show, but for the whole town. There are lighted displays you can drive by and see safely around the circle drive in North Park.

People drove by to get an early taste for Christmas. The display was up until 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 5 – 9 p.m.

Local residents have also decorated the town with lights.

City officials encouraged the community to light up Gibson City with Christmas cheer. They want residents to safely drive around and view all of the displays.

Local businesses have even taken part, staying open late and offering sales.