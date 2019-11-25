City accepting Citizens Police Academy applications

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One program aimed at building a better understanding between police and the public they serve will start in January.
The Citizens Police Academy meets on Thursdays from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. on January 16 – March 5, 2020. Over the 8-week period, the Academy will cover a variety of law enforcement topics including:
- Traffic enforcement
- Criminal Investigations
- Emergency Response Unit (SWAT)
- Gang awareness/ shooting investigations
Each adult participant will be given an opportunity to tour the Vermilion County Jail. They can also go on a ride-along with an on-duty Danville Police Officer.
Applications are being accepted now through December 20, 2019.
For more information, click here.