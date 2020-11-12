City: 73 firefighters in quarantine; 19 COVID-19 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said there are 73 Springfield firefighters quarantined because of COVID-19. Of those firefighters, 19 have tested positive.

The City said all fire stations are open and providing service. However, because of the change in numbers, Engine 2 and Engine 12 will not be in operation until further notice. Officials said those engines are part of a multi-company station house.

“While this is not ideal, it is our current reality with so many of our members who have been exposed,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne. “The department will begin work with our regional hospitals to determine if our methodology for quarantine, which we have used since day one, is still supported by CDC.”

According to Reyne, this will be a temporary shutdown while they work on safely getting people back to work.

Officials said there is a total of 214 sworn Springfield firefighters within the department.