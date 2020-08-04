Citizens review group hopes to roll out ‘more ambitious set of recommendations’ for police

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Champaign’s Citizen Review Subcommittee have released a rough draft of recommendations for the police department.

“We thought it was appropriate for the moment to roll out a more ambitious set of recommendations,” chair Emily Rodriguez explained.

The report, presented Monday night to the city’s Human Rights Commission, included diverting 10% of Champaign Police funds to create a pilot program to respond to community mental health needs.

“We would hire more social workers and start that out as a pilot program and see if that works,” Rodriguez said.

Human Rights Commission Chair Alissia Young said the commission was largely in agreement with the recommendations presented by Young. Young, a licensed social worker herself, would like to see more mental health professionals working with police.

“Police officers, they have their training in their line of work,” she said. “We in health care, as social workers and counselors, have our training and our line of work.”

Young cited a job posting on LinkedIn for a Police Social Worker in the Village of New Lenox as an example of what she’d like to see in more cities, including Champaign.

Rodriguez and Young both said they also wanted to focus on getting the word out about filing complaints about police conduct.

“One of my concerns as the chair is that there aren’t enough people who are even are that they can make a complaint,” Young said. “So, that’s a concern.”

Young said while the forms are available online, not everyone has access to the internet, and older community members are not always tech savvy. She hopes the commission can partner with more churches and the Public Health District to create more access points throughout the city for filing complaints.

Rodriguez said she also hopes the commission can conduct a study on whether the presence of school resource officers exacerbate racial disparities in Champaign. According to the draft, “the Council should ask the City Manager to review the SRO program to assess whether the program can reasonably fulfill the tasks laid out in the 2020-2021 budget and contract. These goals include ‘diverting at risk youth from the Criminal Justice System.'”

Rodriguez said the next month will be about building on the momentum and engaging in conversations before finalizing recommendations for the 2021 Fiscal Year in September.

“In my opinion, this is the best part,” she said. “This is the rough draft, so what that means is we kind of have a focal point on where we can have these conversations and move forward.”

“I think we have a wealth of people that are ready to work and collaborate,” Young said. “We are at a prime time to be able to do that and to see some of these things really come to life.”

Although the Champaign Police Department did not want to comment on the specifics of the draft this early in the process, spokesperson Tom Yelich released the following statement: