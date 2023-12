Rebecca Hickman from the Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption (C.A.R.A.) in Tilton joins us for Pet on the Set with little Murphy. Murphy is a sweet dog looking for a forever home. Last time C.A.R.A came on the show with Tristen the dog, and since then he has been adopted by a viewer C.A.R.A. is located at 609 East 5th Street in Tilton, IL 61833.

Contact CARA for more information at 217-799-8858 or 217-655-4353, and email them at citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com