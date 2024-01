TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Rebecca Hickman from the Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption (C.A.R.A.) in Tilton joins us for Pet on the Set with the biscuit making, 9-month old Jazzy.

Jazzy is a bigger kitty with two other siblings with musical names.

Contact CARA for more information at 217-799-8858 or 217-655-4353, and email them at citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com