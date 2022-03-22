URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting victim has turned his experience into an opportunity to help his community, and he’s expanding his not-for-profit organization. Jonathan blake started a group called citizens against gun violence after someone started shooting at him in Urbana last year.

He’s now reaching out to city leaders for help. Blake said after his incident he planned on donating 100 ring doorbells to his community. That number later turned to 800. Now he’s asking the city to help him find a short-term fix to help in the long-term solution. He said he wants the city council to consider helping hand out more doorbell cameras. He said it would be a good way to show a united front in doing something about the violence today. Some people I talked to that had a video doorbell said it made them feel safer at home.