URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Jonathan Blake started the initiative Citizens Against Gun Violence, after he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. His car was shot at when he was dropping off a co-worker at home.

Since then, he’s been going to City Council meetings, canvasing neighborhoods, and trying to help reduce gun violence.

It started out with just 100 doorbell cameras. He gave them to families and homes across the area.

He said he believed if criminals know they’re being recorded, violent crime should drop, and if not, they will at least be held accountable.

He started the initiative a few months ago, and it’s really grown. Business owners are donating money for more doorbell cameras. He’s handing out 500 and it keeps growing.

“To help the community, maybe even help law enforcement in some way. People always say if you know big brothers watching, we mind our Ps and Qs. Maybe this is a wonderful opportunity for us to help big brother be able to cut down on some of this violence,” he said.

Blake opened his own office in Urbana to help distribute those ring cameras and other technology. Like tablets and cell phones. His office doors officially opened Tuesday.

Blake said he doesn’t really have an end goal, but he doesn’t plan on stopping the momentum of his initiative anytime soon.

If you would like to learn more or get in contact with the group, you can find more information on their Facebook here.