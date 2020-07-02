Cities to hold virtual forum for landlords & tenants

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A virtual forum will be held next week for landlords and tenants to learn about resources available to them.

It will be held on July 9 at 2 p.m. through Zoom Conference.

This forum is being hosted by Champaign and Urbana city governments as well at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Champaign-Urbana Tenant Union and more. Tenant and landlords will be able to learn about resources as well and rights and responsibilities during the forum.

Registration is required. You are asked to call Neighborhood Services at (217) 403-7070. You can also send them an email with your name and phone number. You will receive login information once you are registered.