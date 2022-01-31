Cities prepare for the snow to come

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When the snow starts falling, the snow plows hit the road.

“As soon as the snow starts, we’ll be ready to call in our shifts and get rolling,” Vince Gustafson, the Deputy Director of Operations for Urbana Public Works, said.

He said they’ve been working all day making sure they are ready. Mechanics have been checking the trucks, they’re working to fill them with salt, and making sure the plows are ready to be hooked up.

He said his snow plow operator team is made up of electricians, maintenance technicians, and parking meter collectors.

“We stop everything and we’re all hands on deck to do whatever needs to be done to get the work done,” he said.

It’s not just public works officers looking to the skies. School districts across central Illinois, like Gibson City Melvin Sibley are all pondering what they’re going to do when the snow hits.

“It varies by occurrence, because sometimes the weather patterns are predictable and theres a no-brainer you know, the weather’s bad, and you make decisions. Other times, it literally could be different from our location to 10 miles south of us. So, we make very local decisions,” Jeremy Darnell, the superintendent, said. “They’re all consistently saying it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of if, when, and how much.”