Cities prepare for massive loss in revenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Concern is rising among city leaders as they look toward the future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of the “stay at home” order have put a financial strain on many cities’ budgets, leaving some leaders wondering how they’re going to recover from the negative impact this is having on the economy.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin doesn’t know what the future of the city will look like. She says, “It’s worse than our worst case scenario now. We had a very good financial forecast in January, probably the best in six or seven years. That’s been blown to bits.”

The “stay at home” order has caused businesses to shut down and, in turn, tax revenue has plummeted. Mayor Marlin says, “We’re seeing projections of a lot of losses in sales tax in the city of Urbana. About 30% of our revenue is sales tax. We’re potentially looking at millions of dollars depending on how long this stretches out.” She expects income tax and video gaming tax to also be further depleted moving forward.

Smaller villages are in the same boat, like St. Joseph. Mayor Tami Voges says, “I would say we’re going to be showing easily a third or more of a decrease in our sales tax.”

The pandemic has caused a wave of impacts that city leaders now have to learn to cope with.

“Particularly hard hit are many of our most important sources of revenue which help us pay the bills and help keep the police and fire departments operating and public works people working” says Mayor Marlin.

It’s difficult for cities to plan on how to deal with this, because they don’t know how long the pandemic will last. But aside from money, Mayor Marlin’s priority is doing what it takes to reduce the spread of the virus. She says, “That’s our number one goal is to keep people healthy and get through this together.”

Many mayors are hoping that the next federal supplemental aid bill will include money for cities to offset the lost revenue that will continue to grow as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.