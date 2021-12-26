Cities offering Christmas tree disposal service

How do you prolong a tree’s life? A farmer in Oregon spells out the secret. (Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With Christmas over, the Cities of Springfield and Champaign are offering people a chance to dispose of their natural Christmas trees.

Crews in both cities will collect unwanted Christmas trees on Jan. 10. In order to be collected, trees have to be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. in Champaign and by 7 a.m. in Springfield.

Both cities require that trees be stripped of their stands, decorations, nails or screws, artificial snow and any other material that makes a tree non-recyclable. Any tree that still has a non-recyclable material on it will not be collected.

Springfield and Champaign are offering these collection services free of charge.

People may also dispose of their trees at the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 East University Avenue in Urbana, which will accept trees free of charge. Lake Area Disposal in Springfield will also pick up trees after Jan. 10 if customers contact the company directly, but will charge a fee for their service.