Cities implement new LED streetlights

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The cities of Danville and Champaign recently partnered with Ameren Illinois to replace outmoded streetlights with LED ones.

Around 800 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights in Danville will switch to LEDs to help the City save energy. In addition, Ameren is replacing 200 streetlights with LEDs in Champaign.

Replacement in Danville started July 20 and should finish by July 27. Replacement in Champaign begins July 28 and should be finished by July 30. Ameren contracted with Pro Electric to perform this replacement.

According to the company, LED streetlight benefits include:

· Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy

· Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology

· Reduces maintenance and operational costs

· Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions

· Improves nighttime visibility

· Produces a cool white light similar to moonlight

Ameren Illinois will be replacing streetlights throughout its service territory. By the end of this year, Ameren Illinois will have replaced 50,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.