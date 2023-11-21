SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A man who lived in Piatt County was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for four counts of bank fraud.

64-year-old James R. R. Williams from Cisco, who now resides in Fort Meyers, Fla., was sentenced on Nov. 17. A federal grand jury indicted Williams in June 2019. In May of this year, Williams pled guilty to four counts of bank fraud. He initially faced a maximum of twenty years in prison, a $1 million fine, and five-year term of supervised release.

In 2016, Williams got a $4.6 million loan from two Central Illinois banks, First Security Bank and Gifford State Bank, for his farming operation.

Williams used his grain as collateral in obtaining the loans. Evidence proved that Williams defrauded the banks by concealing grain sales and having Archer Daniels Midland grain elevator employees write checks in his son’s name. These checks would then be deposited into a bank account shared by Williams and his son — without his son’s knowledge.

It was found that between Oct. 2014 and Feb. 2017, ADM gave Williams’ son $540,505.35 across 22 checks for grain actually sold by Williams. The checks were used for his personal expenses, officials said.

Williams was issued a court order to freeze his grain sales. A U.S. district judge ruled Williams violated that court order, and also lied on his farming operation’s bankruptcy petition.

Williams will serve 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay restitution to First Security Bank and Gifford State Bank.

Officials with the Department of Justice and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Williams’ sentencing is a sign of the government’s commitment to bring to justice those who defraud banks.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that the bankruptcy system requires full, accurate and complete disclosures, and those who fail to do so will be held accountable,” said Nancy J. Gargula, a trustee for the Department of Justice that serves Central Illinois.