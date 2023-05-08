URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A farmer from rural Piatt County is facing up to 80 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud, prosecutors said.

James Williams, 63 of Cisco, pleaded guilty to four counts last Tuesday. Each count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors said that Williams admitted under oath that, starting in October of 2016, he defrauded two banks that had provided him a $4.6 million loan by concealing his grain sales from them. He did this by instructing grain elevator employees to issue four checks to another person, which were then deposited into accounts jointly held by Williams and the other individual. Williams is accused of using this money for his own benefit.

Williams is also accused of causing ADM to issue 22 checks totaling over $540,000 in the name of his son for grain that Williams had actually sold and was collateral for Williams’ outstanding loan. Those checks were issued between October of 2014 and February of 2017.

After pleading guilty, Williams was released on bond pending sentencing on Sept. 7.