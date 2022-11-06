CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page.

This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo.

Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion and broken bones to his upper body. He has since been released and has begun the healing process.

The fire department encourages everyone to keep Reeves in their thoughts and prayers.