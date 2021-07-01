Cirque Italia comes to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a fun way to kick off your holiday weekend with the family?

Well, you’re in luck — there’s a circus in Champaign’s Marketplace Mall parking lot. It starts Thursday night.

“As soon as they enter in the tent, it’s like a different world,” says spokeswoman Abbey Lawley.

That’s the world of Cirque Italia. It’s been traveling across the country, and now it’s central Illinois’ turn to experience the show.

There’s daredevil stunts, trapeze artists, dancers, and more. They are performers from all over the world.

“French, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Romania, Costa Rica,” says Ringmaster Alex Acero.

“I grew up doing this,” Acero says. “It’s amazing to see people forget about their problems for two hours. You see the whole family having fun.”

“I think it’s amazing to go everywhere, see different people,” the ringmaster adds.

“One thing that makes this circus so unique is this big water stage,” says Lawley. “It holds 35,000 gallons of water, and there’s only a few in the entire world.

“There’s one in Dubai and one in Vegas, but they stand still. So, we’re the one that actually travels with the water stage.”

Like many people in the entertainment industry, Cirque Italia performers say it’s been tough to cope with the pandemic. But that means they’re that much more ready to put people in awe.

“Especially with everything that went on last year and still continuing, it’s been a pleasure to bring a little bit of normality,” says Lawley.

There are shows starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. There are also several afternoon and evening shows on Saturday and Sunday. Kid tickets are $10, and adult tickets range from $25-$50.

You can get tickets online at this link or at the door.