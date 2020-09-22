Circuit Clerk’s Office holds annual Amnesty Week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office is hosting their 4th Annual Amnesty Week.

This program allows residents to avoid collection fees and interest on unpaid traffic tickets and past due criminal case fines. They can avoid the fees by paying the total of the original fine.

By law, when a defendant in a traffic, DUI, or criminal case does not pay fines and court fines costs by the date ordered by the judge, additional interest and collection fees can be charged. In Champaign County, 90 days after the due date, these cases are sent to Harris and Harris, a Chicago-based collection agency, contracted by the State’s Attorney’s office. Katie Blakeman, Champaign County Circuit Clerk

Officials said the program will run September 21 through October 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The clerk’s office will research your case to give you an online quote. You can then use that quote, which includes a reference number, to pay your fees on the clerk’s office’s website, which the circuit clerk said is a new feature.

You can still pay in-person or through the mail. However, officials said those who request quotes can use their reference number to make payments online. All payments are to be made in full. There will be no partial payments or personal checks allowed.

The circuit clerk said some could be able to get their licenses reinstated when they pay their overdue fines.