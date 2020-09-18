Circuit Clerk’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency reported a Circuit Clerk’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the CMEMA said the entire courthouse was closed to the public for the remainder of the day on Friday out of precaution. The courthouse will also receive additional disinfection over the weekend.

“The Circuit Clerk’s Office will remain closed to in-person traffic through September 29, 2020.” It will reopen on September 30.

Officials said if you recently went to the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s Office, you would be at low risk per IDPH protocols and more than likely not meet exposure guidelines of being less than six feet away for more than 15 minutes.

However, you should still monitor your health as COVID-19 is active through area communities, said CMEMA officials.