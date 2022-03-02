CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — March marks a special milestone for Circle of Friends Adult Day Care Center. Despite encountering many road blocks due to Covid-19, the adult day care center will celebrate its 25th anniversary the week of March 28-April 1.

Circle of Friends provides services Monday-Friday for seniors that still want to live at home.

It returned to face-to-face services on January 10, which was nearly two years after the Illinois Department of Aging required adult programs to close their doors. Since reopening, it has been difficult for Circle of Friends to find new staff.

Throughout the pandemic, Circle of Friends had to cut back on staff and go virtual, which primarily included wellness phone calls, the delivery of monthly activity packets and daily Zoom activities.

One particular popular Zoom activity was a six-week art class that ended with a virtual show.

Yet, Director Kathy Rhoads said that not much has changed “other than the faces” during her 25-year tenure at Circle of Friends..

“We try to get a lot of needs met here so there’s less pressure for caregivers,” Rhoads said. “It’s good to stay active physically, cognitively, spiritually and socially.”

Some of the needs that are met include a nutritious breakfast, lunch and a snack. But the services do not end there. Circle of Friends also offers social interaction for seniors, assistance with daily living tasks, medical monitoring, activities to enhance memory, as well as therapy and exercise activities.

“I couldn’t do this without my fabulous team,” Rhoads said.

Circle of Friends currently has 16 clients, which is nearly half the typical amount, though this is because of social distancing and other policies enforced by the state. Likewise, everyone enrolled in the program is required to be fully vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of protocols that we have to cover to keep people safe,” Rhoads said.

The public is encouraged to come and visit 25 years of accomplishments any time between the hours of 1:30-5 p.m. during the week of March 28-April 1.

Senator Scott Bennett plans to attend on the 28th at 1 p.m.