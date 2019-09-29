cILwx Tornado Warning

WCIA.com
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Tornado Warning is in effect for Logan and McLean Counties until 5:15pm.
A few storms out there this Sunday afternoon, one capable of producing a tornado and large hail. #cILwxA few storms out there this Sunday afternoon, one capable of producing a tornado and large hail. #cILwxPosted by Meteorologist Adam Claibon on Sunday, September 29, 2019
A few storms out there this Sunday afternoon, one capable of producing a tornado and large hail. #cILwx
For the latest go: https://www.wcia.com/weather/severe-weather-center/
