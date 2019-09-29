Breaking News
#cILwx Tornado Warning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Tornado Warning is in effect for Logan and McLean Counties until 5:15pm.

A few storms out there this Sunday afternoon, one capable of producing a tornado and large hail. #cILwx

Posted by Meteorologist Adam Claibon on Sunday, September 29, 2019

For the latest go: https://www.wcia.com/weather/severe-weather-center/

Colin Davis

