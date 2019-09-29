cILwx Tornado Warning

BEMENT, Ill -- (WCIA) Sundrop Alpaca hosted their last farm day of this year today where families got to visit three generations of alpacas.

"We have Isha. She's our oldest alpaca. She is 10 years old. She has 2 daughters, Luna and Bella. And this last year, Bella, created our first third-generation, little baby Bingo," says Stephanie Block, who is the co-owner of Sundrop Alpaca.