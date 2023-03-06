CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a breakfast or lunch spot situated right in downtown Champaign.

Sam’s Cafe has been in the same spot for over 35 years, owned by the same family and making the same unique recipes.

When the owner was young he wanted to own his own restaurant. Just like one of his family members in Terre Haute, Indiana.

After going from bank to bank to bank he couldn’t get a loan. Until he met the right banker who said she would give him the loan, but only because she was retiring the next month.

And the rest is history! He opened up his restaurant with delicious home-cooked meals and a smile for anyone who walked in the door.

To learn more or visit Sam’s Cafe you go to their Facebook here.