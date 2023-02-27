DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a little piece of history in Danville and a delicious pizza slice.

Jocko’s sits on the corner of Williams and Oak streets and you wouldn’t know by looking at it, but inside…

“It’s kind of like a scrapbook in a building,” Kimberly Watson, general manager said.

That’s because what used to sit there is an old train depot. A spot that would bring people to any town.

You can choose between thin or thick-crust pizza and all the toppings imaginable.

Learn more about Jocko’s by visiting their website, here.