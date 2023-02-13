LANGLEYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Burton’s Tap has been open for several years but some new faces have taken over the past year.

Steve and Lisa Cline aren’t new to the area but they are new to the restaurant business. When Steve retired recently from being a principal he moved to St. Louis. That’s where his wife, Lisa, was working at a hospital.

But his retirement didn’t last long before he started getting bored. So, they talked to Joe Burton, the original owner of Burton’s Tap, to ask him how to open a restaurant and succeed at it.

That’s when Joe told them he was looking to sell Burton’s Tap and they should consider taking over.

After just a few conversations they decided why not?

“We thought let’s look at buying a place that’s already well established instead of starting from ground zero. That’s pretty much how we came about to get this,” Steve said. “So no, I wasn’t retired for very long, but I’m grateful for the opportunity I’m doing right now.”

The spot was already well-known and well-loved. So, Steve and Lisa decided to keep the same name and recipes. They even have a familiar face working the floor some nights, Joe Burton himself.

“I love it and am very proud and very grateful for the opportunity that Joe gave us. Joe Burton started it and we appreciate him so much and his family and their support. And we’re just very fortunate that we got to take over something that he created that was so successful and with the environment that we like the family atmosphere and, you know, the friendly people, it’s just we’re very, very fortunate,” Lisa said.

“I mean, this community really supports Burton’s Tap, and we love it,” Steve said.

To learn more and to visit Burton’s Tap you can find their Facebook page here.