Churches to host community breakfast

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several churches are coming together to provide free meals to strengthen their community. Leaders at the First United Methodist Church say they want to bring people together who wouldn’t normally spend time with each other. Next week is their first breakfast, but they say it’s the start of many more.

This breakfast will be at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church next Wednesday. Speakers and music will follow.

“It’s a community event, so there’s no boundaries. No borders. We want to engage individuals in the community who oftentimes with their daily routines are isolated. We want to get them out and get them with people who can lift them up and they can contribute their skills and their talents to strengthen the community,” said First United Methodist Missions Committee Chairperson Susie Beaumont.

The room where they’re hosting the breakfast holds about 50 people, but they’re open to growth. The cooking will be done on a volunteer basis. First Presbyterian, Central Community, and Broadway Christian churches are all helping out.

“Susan called me a couple months ago and was talking about the idea of having a community breakfast, and I thought it sounded like a great way to build friendships and relationships in the community,” said First Presbyterian Church Pastor Matthew Froeschle.

To sign up to volunteer, contact Beaumont at (217) 923-1333. More information on the breakfasts can be found here.