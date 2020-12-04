Churches offering free COVID-19 testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Churches are coming together to keep the community safe. There will be free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on December 13th. It is a joint effort with Salem Baptist Church, Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, and The Church of the Living God to get the word out to the community. The churches are working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to address COVID prevention and community-specific concerns related to the virus.

They are partnering with U of I extension, U of I Institute for Genomic Biology, and Unity in Action Magazine to offer the testing. It’s open to anyone in the community. “At least they will know around the holiday season whether they have COVID,” said Dr. Amanda Gray, of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, “They may be asymptomatic. We certainly don’t want anybody who is asymptomatic taking the infection to their family unknowingly.”

“It’s not just a church event. It’s for everyone in the community. It is for those who haven’t gotten tested, for those that proximity perhaps hasn’t allowed them to get tested. It’s not just a drive-up. Walk up, crawl up, whatever you have to do. We’re just trying to give people another option to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Vilma Howard of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

The event will be on December 13th from 1pm to 4 pm. People will also have the option of getting a flu shot.