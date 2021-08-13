Churches change services as numbers continue to rise

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Churches in Macon County are changing the way they do services as the numbers continue to rise.

Services will be virtual until further notice at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur.

The church did in-person services at the beginning of August.

However, with case numbers on the rise, the fellowship is going back to online services only.

Leaders say they’re disappointed but say it’s a necessary step.

“When I first walked in two days before the first service, and I saw the chairs set up for a regular service, I got chills because I was so excited to be back,” said Patricia Rossiter, the board president for the church. “Now we’re not back anymore.”

We talked to other churches in Decatur.

First United Methodist Church of Christ is still in-person but is working on livestreaming.

Lampstand Presbyterian is meeting in-person and is also doing virtual.