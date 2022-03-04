CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday fish fries are back – and some congregations are hosting them in-person for the first time in two years.

The chairman said it’s nice to finally be back in-person with friends… And now, to see each other’s faces.

Saint Matthew Parish has been changing their Lent tradition since the pandemic began. In 2020, they were only able to host one fish fry. Last year, they only offered takeout. Today, they’re opening their doors – and fryers – for the community to come together in-person again.

“It was different. We had expenses we didn’t want to have because of the fact that we ordered supplies and then couldn’t have the fish fries,” chairman Larry Swinyer said. “But, nothing really hurts. The people are always there to step up when needed and it’s been great.”

He said the money primarily funds things like baptisms, communions, and confirmations – activities that don’t have normal opportunities for fundraising. But missing out on the past two years of fish fries hasn’t hit them too hard financially.

He says they never know if 200 or 500 people will show up… But they’re prepared either way.