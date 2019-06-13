Church to breathe new life into old building

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A local church is converting a steamy locker room into a place of worship. Village officials are selling the Fighting Illini’s old training ground.

The building used by the football team for preseason practice has sat unused for years. Now, leaders are doing something about it.

Village administrator Scott Eisenhauer says it’s been used a little bit for youth and high school wrestling groups, but people in town thought they may be able to bring it back to life.

It was built when the Fighting Illini were having preseason camp. It was a shower house, training room and a place for workouts.

The team decided not to hold any more trainings at Camp Rantoul in 2016. Since then, it’s been vacant for the most part.

Village leaders decided it would be best to sell the building to a nearby church.

Eisenhauer says once the church completely moves into the Camp Rantoul building, the city will then use the old church building.

No one would say what it would be used for, but they say their goal is to have the church move out sometime in August so the village can start working on the mystery project soon afterwards.

Village officials are talking with companies which can build a sports complex. They’re hoping to improve their sporting facilities in hopes of attracting the Fighting Illini or any other university which might want to do preseason workouts off campus.