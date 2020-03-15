Church temporarily closes doors, live streams mass

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools, restaurants, and bars have all been ordered to close their doors to be safe rather than sorry as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state. And on a Sunday, Catholic churches were no exception.

At many churches throughout the state and country, you’ll find empty pews. The same goes for St. Matthew Church in Champaign.

Saint Matthew says the Bishop of Peoria cancelled mass until further notice to keep parishioners and communities healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That includes prudence, and when there’s a medical need, we can feed our people in other ways,” says Fr. Lee Brokaw of St. Matthew.

“Sadly…that’s the reality. It’s not easy in this time because we are ordained…to serve the people of God, adds Fr. Michael Pica. “It breaks our hearts to say we can’t offer the mass with people.”

People can’t be physically present, but saint Matthews is making sure they can be there in spirit through the power of technology. With Facebook Live, people can join from right in the comfort and safety of their own living rooms.

“Heartbroken” is how St. Matthew parishioner Melissa Emkes says she’s feeling in this situation.

“But we know that it’s necessary and it’s for the greater of the community…for not only keeping us safe, but also the people around us,” says Emkes.

“But I’ll tell you that it was really cool the way…monsignor made you feel that you were there. The live stream was done so well that you really did…for the time that we were in prayer…feel like we were at mass,” adds parishioner Kyle Emkes.

And even though parishioners say it’s not quite the same experience as hearing music echo off the church walls, it’s the next best thing.

“While it is unfortunate in that regard, no matter what, we’re still going to celebrate the mass because that is the greatest prayer that we can do for our people, especially during this time of the pandemic…just to care for the souls that are entrusted to us,” says Fr. Michael Pica.