Church temporarily closes after several members test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One church decided to temporarily shut its doors after they said several members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Third-Presbyterian Church officials said the Session felt it was important to close the building for the next week, including October 25, so they could clean. They also said it would “keep people social distanced, even though we have taken those precautions for Sunday gathering.”

Officials said they would revaluated after next weekend. They also moved their Boo Fest to October 30.