CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign church was targeted by vandals on Tuesday, resulting in damage to its sign.

The incident happened at Westminster Presbyterian Church at Crescent Drive and Kirby Avenue. The pastor found the church’s sign broken when she arrived at work. Parishioners believe someone threw a rock through it Tuesday night.

“It was probably just kids, but you know, they shouldn’t be doing stuff like that,” said church member Margaret Ford. “I mean, it’s just crazy.”

The church does have security cameras, though none were pointed at the sign. If anyone has any further information on who is responsible, the should call Westminster Presbyterian Church at 217-352-3387 or the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545.