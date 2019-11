DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people got to eat their Thanksgiving dinner early. Volunteers at Faith Fellowship Christian Church served the community free food. It was for anyone who may not get a meal tomorrow or just wanted a place to enjoy the holiday with others. The pastor says they’ve offered the dinner for the past 18 years and look forward to putting on the event.

On Thanksgiving church volunteers say they will be handing out about 60 meals to people in the community who need it.