Church reopens for in-person services against governor’s order

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not just businesses challenging the governor’s executive power. Several Illinois churches have also opened their doors to large gatherings. That includes one church in Decatur.

“We are one of dozens of congregations who believe it is now safe and responsible to resume a very limited portion of our church’s activities,” said Salem Baptist Pastor Derek Bradshaw in a video posted to the church’s social media page.

Salem Baptist Church opened it’s doors for Sunday service for the first time in months. It announced the decision on their Facebook page, and the reasons behind it in a separate video.

Some of the motives outlined on the church’s list include “biblical mandate, first amendment rights, and essential vs. non-essential discrimination.”

“We’ve decided to resume our in-person services with one service per week in using extremely strict health and safety guidelines,” said Bradshaw.

Some of those guidelines include wearing masks, social distancing, and sitting only with family.

The governor’s most recent order does list the free exercise of religion as an essential activity, but limits in-person gatherings to ten people or less.

A live-stream of the church’s in-person service shows more than the recommended number of people.

The city manager addressed Salem Baptist’s planned re-opening last week in a community update posted to Youtube.

“I am particularly and especially concerned about plans by a few local organizations to flaunt and defy the governor’s recommendations,” he said. “These actions don’t just endanger the customers and the members of these organizations…they endanger us all.

Church ushers greeted people at the door as they walked in, but had to turn some church goers away.

“We came to this church because we needed to get to a service. We haven’t been to church in quite a while. [But] they’re also to capacity, so we can’t even go in,” said Khrista Seats who was hoping to get inside the church.

Salem Baptist says it can hold 500 churchgoers, but it’s limiting in-person service to 150 people for social distancing purposes.

“I think as long as we stay safe, keep washing hands, wear our masks, and keep our distance…I’ll be fine,” said Khrista.

The Decatur city manager said in a statement, “The city of Decatur has no ordinances to enforce the governor’s order that worship service should be held outdoors until the public health situation improves; so we will take no formal enforcement actions.”