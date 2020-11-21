Church provides turkeys for families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—Between food and gifts, the holidays can get expensive. Stone Creek Church wanted to help those who may be struggling this holiday season. Volunteers are giving out about 1700 turkeys as part of an event called The Big Give.

“People pull up, and we check them in. Give them a turkey,” said Jessica Schad, a planner for the event. “I enjoy it. I enjoy it so much. I think that the church represents the community. I think it allows us to show the goodness of God. I think it allows us to give, to pay it forward,” said Eugene Moore, a prayer team volunteer for the event.

Meijer helped sponsor. Organizers say they wanted to let anyone preregister to get one. “There’s such a big need, especially this year with COVID. We just know that so many families aren’t able to provide a nice Thanksgiving dinner during this holiday time, and how important that is to families. We just wanted to do our part,” said Schad.

“We’re all connected. Our socioeconomic status, our race, our religion that means nothing at this moment. It’s about giving to each other,” said Moore. “They’re so grateful, and they’re thanking us. We’re thanking them, and it just really is a great time to see community coming together,” said Schad. The church also helped give out around 300 turkeys for Urbana School District families.