Church packs bags for local foster kids

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you ask anyone at Arthur Southern Baptist Church, they’ll tell you they’re just a small church with a huge heart.

For the past couple years, members have filled backpacks with essential items for foster kids.

“When we first packed, we packed for like 50 kids. 50 backpacks is what we bought them,” says Tammy Noble, the youth ministry leader.

It later evolved into more than anyone could’ve hoped for.

“We’re working now to getting over 300 backpacks to two locations,” says Noble.

The ministry was looking for a name for the project. That’s when a tragic accident took the life of one of their members.

“Almost a year ago, three days shy, Becca was killed in a head-on crash on Route 36 and it tore us up,” she says.

Becca, 19, was part of a foster family and was known for loving all children.

“About 6 months after her death, God laid it in our hearts on what we can name the ministry. It was ‘Becca’s Loving Hands,’ because her hands were always into something and it just exploded,” Noble says.

Becca’s family say this was something she would have loved to have been a part of.

“They know Becca’s heart and they know Becca’s heart was huge. And she would be right in the middle of this packing as many as she can,” she says.

Through the tough moments though, Noble always remains humble. She says it all comes from something bigger.

“It’s not us that’s doing it, we were just put here to be the hands and the feet. That’s all we are. God has provided everything else for us,” Noble says.

200 of the back packs will go to a church in Decatur and 100 will go to Charleston.

Pastor Larry Noble says you can donate whatever you can. Prayer, time, supplies, or monetary donations are always appreciated.

For more information, you can email lnoble74@yahoo.com or call 217-775-1374.