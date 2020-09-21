Church organization gives out free haircuts

DANVILLE (WCIA)–One church organization offered free haircuts to those in need.

The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County is a nonprofit advocacy group based in First Presbyterian Church in Danville. Their mission is centered around advocating for the homeless, individuals at risk of homelessness, and others struggling with poverty during the pandemic.

They organized free haircuts for anyone with a link card. Local resident Jesse Butler said the resources they provide have been invaluable.

“”I don’t wanna run around looking bad by the head you know,” Butler said. “So it’s been helping me as I go around looking for jobs here and there.”

Along with haircut services, The Dwelling Place also provides food via its Basic Hygiene and Household Care Pantry, and shelter with its Day Center, operating in the Church’s basement.